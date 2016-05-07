C Alex Avila (hamstring) was scheduled to leave for a minor league assignment during Thursday’s game. Avila, who has been splitting the catching duties with Dioner Navarro this season, is expected to begin a stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Manager Robin Ventura wasn’t sure Thursday about when Avila, who is hitting .214 in 10 games with the White Sox this season, would return to the major league club.

DH Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after missing four games with a hamstring injury. He had two hits Thursday, including a homer. Garcia declared himself 100 percent ready prior to the game. “That’s what we’re here for, to play baseball and help the team win,” he said.

RHP Jake Petricka was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday (retroactive to Monday) due to a right hip impingement that manager Robin Ventura said the reliever was dealing with for some time. The injury flared up during a side session Wednesday. Petricka has pitched nine innings in eight appearances, posting a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Erik Johnson’s stay in Chicago didn’t last long. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday morning, Johnson was sent back down after taking the loss in Thursday night’s game. Johnson scattered eight hits and gave up four runs while striking out three and striking out six.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, four days after being sent down. He threw one scoreless inning at Baltimore on April 29 in his lone major league appearance of the season. He was 1-0 with one save and a 2.45 ERA in nine outings for Charlotte.

RHP Matt Albers had gone 35 innings without giving up an earned run, the longest active streak in the majors. However, that disappeared when Albers gave up a solo home run to Boston CF Jackie Bradley Jr. in the sixth inning, snapping the reliever’s scoreless streak that dated back to July 2015.