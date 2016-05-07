FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) headed to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment. Avila hit .214 in 10 games before he went on the disabled list April 24.

LHP Chris Sale (6-0, 1.66 ERA) tries to remain perfect when he makes his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. Sale, 27, has limited opponents to a .171 batting average this season. He is the first White Sox pitcher to win his first six starts since Jon Garland in 2005.

OF Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the White Sox to a 10-4 win against Minnesota on Friday. Cabrera has five straight multi-hit games against the Twins and is 12-for-22 in those games. He has 12 multi-hit games this season, and Friday’s performance marked his first four-hit game of the season.

RHP Scott Carroll pitched a scoreless inning of relief several hours after he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Carroll, 31, was 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 18 relief appearances with Chicago in 2015.

RHP Mat Latos (5-0) remained unbeaten despite a bumpy outing in which he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings Friday against the Twins. Latos walked two and struck out four before leaving after 95 pitches. “It isn’t what I wanted, to go five innings,” Latos said. “I really want to go more. Some day, some time, I’ll find the seventh inning. It’s a team win. The guys really had my back.”

