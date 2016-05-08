C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Ventura said Avila could return next week.

C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Manager Robin Ventura said Avila could return next week.

3B Todd Frazier, one of Chicago’s key off-seasons acquisitions, entered Saturday’s game hitless in 19 at-bats and with just a .191 batting average, even though he leads the team with seven homers. Manager Robin Ventura isn’t worried, though. “He’s made some great plays at third base to help us win games,” Ventura said. “We know his bat’s going to come around and help us win games.”

INF Todd Frazier, one of Chicago’s key off-seasons acquisitions, broke an 0-for-20 slump with his team-leading eighth homer and added a double in five at-bats on Saturday. That boosted his batting average to .200.

LHP Chris Sale became the major’s first seven-game winner (7-0) and is just the fifth White Sox since 1913 to win his first seven-plus starts of a season.

C Dioner Navarro had a season-high three hits Saturday, including two doubles.