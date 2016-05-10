C Alex Avila was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

C Alex Avila was reinstated from the disabled list Monday. He went on the DL on April 24 with a right hamstring strain. In three games rehabbing at Triple-A Charlotte, Avila went 0-8 with three walks and three strikeouts. He went 1-4 with two walks in a start against Texas.

3B Todd Frazier posted a career-high six RBIs Monday, all coming after the start of the sixth inning. He had hits in his final four plate appearances and recorded his seventh career multi-home run game, first since 6/17/15 vs. Detroit. His tie-breaking grand slam in the 12th marked his third career slam, all since start of 2015. He now owns two of the last four extra-inning slams in MLB. According to STATS Inc., Frazier is the first White Sox player to hit a game-winning grand slam in extras since Alex Rios on 9/10/11 vs. Cleveland (10th inning).

C Hector Sanchez was designated for assignment on Monday.

LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4, 4.36) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season, fourth on the road and fourth career against Texas on Tuesday. He is looking for his first win since April 13 at Minnesota where he went six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Rodon suffered the loss in his last start on May 4 vs. Boston, allowing three runs on six hits with six strikeouts over six innings. He is 1-0 in three career starts vs. Texas.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte,

RHP Miguel Gonzalez came into this third start of the season Monday auditioning for a spot in the rotation. He worked 5 2/3 frames of three-hit, one-earned run ball in his second outing of the season. He took a no-decision when Rangers tied game in the eighth. Gonzalez still has a career-high six-game losing streak since his last win on 7/25/15 at Tampa Bay. Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.