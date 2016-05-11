FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 11, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier knocked in three runs to give him 30 RBIs for the season. After collecting six RBIs on Monday, he has 12 RBIs in his last four games. That’s the most of any four-game stretch in his career.

DH Avisail Garcia’s three-run double in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to 11 games, matching his career best.

LHP Carlos Rodon allowed season highs in runs (6) and hits (12) but had seven strikeouts. He has gone at least six innings in six of his seven starts.

RHP Matt Albers gave up three runs in the eighth for his first blown save of the season. He has 13 other scoreless outings. Prior to the three-run homer he gave up Tuesday, Albers had tied for the third-fewest homers allowed since 2013 (six) among AL relievers with 100 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
