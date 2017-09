RHP Anthony Ranaudo, sent down to Triple-A by the Rangers on Wednesday, was traded to the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for minor league RHP Matt Ball.

RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, leaving an open roster spot that the team will fill before it plays the Yankees on Friday night. Carroll, 31, had no decisions and an 11.57 ERA in three relief apearances for the White Sox this year.