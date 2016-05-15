FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 15, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Todd Frazier hit his 12th home run of the season in the fourth inning off RHP Ivan Nova. Five innings later, he saw eight pitches from former Cincinnati Reds teammate LHP Aroldis Chapman and struck out. Asked about facing Chapman, Frazier said: ”It’s good seeing him out there, but not really.

LHP Jose Quintana allowed two earned runs or fewer for the eighth straight start and leads the majors. He began Saturday tied with Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw in that department. Quintana gave up both runs on consecutive pitches in the second and allowed five hits. Since July 24, he is 10-3 with a 2.27 ERA over 21 starts.

SS Jimmy Rollins appeared in his 2,218th game and tied Chicago Hall of Famer Luke Appling for seventh-most as a shortstop. Rollins is four shy of sixth place, which is occupied by Larry Bowa, who managed Rollins when his career began with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2000.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his third start for the White Sox in Sunday’s game in New York. Gonzalez last pitched Monday in Texas when he allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He faced the Yankees 12 times when he was with the Baltimore Orioles and was 3-4 with a 4.03 ERA in those starts.

