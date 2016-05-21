3B Todd Frazier continued his recent string of hot hitting in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Thursday to conclude a series against the Astros. Frazier, who missed the first game of the series because he was sick, went 1-for-3 and scored the game’s first run after singling and stealing second base in the second inning. Frazier is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with five HRs, 14 RBIs, 10 runs and seven walks in his past 10 games.

2B Carlos Sanchez started in place of Brett Lawrie in the White Sox’s 2-1 win against the Astros on Thursday. It was Sanchez’s fourth start since being recalled April 28 from Triple-A Charlotte. Sanchez, who went 0-for-4, hit second in the order for the third time. Manager Robin Ventura said it is a better spot for him to pinch-hit for Sanchez, if needed, later in games. The decision also moved SS Jimmy Rollins down to sixth in the order, giving the White Sox another veteran in the slot where Lawrie usually hits.

LHP Chris Sale became the first major league pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2008 to win each of his first nine starts in a season.

DH Jerry Sands went 2-for-3 with an RBI single to break a four-game hitless streak in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Thursday against the Astros. Sands, who made his ninth start at DH, also hit a single that put Jimmy Rollins in position to score the game-winning run from third base on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Sands had a career batting average of just .143 against the Astros (2-for-21) coming into the game.

LHP Jose Quintana leads the American League with a 1.54 ERA heading into his start Friday against the Royals. Quintana is 4-1 with a 1.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in his past five starts (35 innings), and dating to last Sept. 5, he is 7-2 with a 1.52 ERA in his past 13 outings. Quintana had a four-game win streak snapped his last time out, a loss at the New York Yankees, despite allowing just two runs in seven innings. Quintana, however, is just 1-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 18 career starts against the Royals.