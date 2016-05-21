FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jose Quintana (5-3) drew his second consecutive loss after allowing a season-high four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. Quintana gave up eight hits, walked none and struck out five. He failed to register a quality start for only the second time in his past 14 outings.

1B Jose Abreu hit in the No. 2 spot in the batting order for the first time this season. Abreu hit third in the lineup for the season’s first 41 games. “We did it last year, mixed it up a little bit,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He seemed to handle it fine. You’re just moving guys around. I think offensively we’ve been in a little bit of a rut.”

SS Jimmy Rollins did not start for the second time in the past five games. Rollins, 37, is hitting .239 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 29 games.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (0-0) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season Saturday against the Royals. Gonzalez allowed three runs on five hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings in his most recent start against the Yankees. He is 1-3 with a 5.09 ERA in four career starts against the Royals.

