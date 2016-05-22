RHP Erik Johnson will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte to pitch the second game of a doubleheader on Monday against the Cleveland Indians. Johnson made a spot start for the White Sox on May 5 against Boston when he gave up four earned runs, walked three and struck out six.

DH Jose Abreu hit in the No. 2 spot for a second straight day and once again failed to produce much. Abreu was 1-for-4 and hit into two double plays -- the 0second of which came with the bases loaded and nobody out in the seventh inning. Abreu also had a strikeout after singling in his first at-bat. Manager Robin Ventura said Abreu is pressing a bit too much, especially in critical situations. “You could see it as far as getting in those situations trying to probably hit a seven-run homer,” Ventura said. “You can’t get out of it that way. You’ve got to be able to relax and get through it.”

SS Tyler Saladino made his second straight start in place of veteran Jimmy Rollins. While some sparkling defensive play in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Royals certainly spurred Saladino’s return to the lineup, he had two hits Saturday and extended his hitting streak to a career-best seven games and picked up his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

2B Brett Lawrie’s defense has never been in question in his first season with the White Sox, but of late, he has struggled to produce at the plate. A 1-for-4 showing Saturday might not appear to be the biggest step in the right direction, but Lawrie’s fifth-inning single snapped an 0-for-19 drought. Despite his recent struggles, Lawrie is still hitting .247 with 12 extra-base hits.