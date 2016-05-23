C Kevan Smith was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. He experienced back discomfort before his scheduled major league debut April 25, and he never got into a game with Chicago before landing on the DL.

SS Carlos Sanchez went 0-for-3 in his third start of the season. Sanchez started 112 games in 2015 but returned to a reserve role after the White Sox added 2B Brett Lawrie and SS Jimmy Rollins.

RHP Erik Johnson (0-1) will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Johnson allowed four runs in five innings May 5 against Boston in his only other major league start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in six starts in Triple-A this season.

1B Jose Abreu was held out of the starting lineup after managing only two extra-base hits in his previous 11 games. Abreu hit at least .290 in each of his first two seasons, but he is batting .243 this season. "Just hit the reset button and let him watch and cheer guys on," manager Robin Ventura said.

LHP Carlos Rodon (2-4) earned his first win since April 13 by limiting the Royals to two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Rodon allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out four. He improved to 5-1 with a 1.94 ERA in eight career starts against opponents from the American League Central.

RHP Mat Latos (5-1) is scheduled to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Latos has allowed 18 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over his past four starts. He is 3-0 with a 4.68 ERA in four career starts against the Indians.