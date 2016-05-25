RHP Chris Sale is one of just three pitchers since 1913 to win his first nine starts of a season with a 1.58 ERA or lower, joining Eddie Cicotte and Sal Maglie.

LHP Chris Sale struggled to find the strike zone and labored through his worst start of the season in the White Sox’s loss Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Sale lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowed six runs on seven hits and walked four. The Indians did a good job of elevating his pitch count during a three-run third inning, when they forced Sale to throw 43 pitches, the most he’s ever thrown in one inning during his major-league career. After getting the first two outs on five pitches, Sale gave up two walks and three hits. Sale dropped to 9-1 after winning his first nine starts of the season. “I‘m not a big fan of this, but after this, watching video, figured out some things and saw some stuff that I was doing,” Sale said. “Just got to tighten that up and move on. (The) past doesn’t matter. It’s about right now, today ... nine wins didn’t get me anything tonight. So why am I going to look for that? I’ve just got to be better. We didn’t lose. I lost ... I lost.”

LHP Matt Purke will likely be used in long relief out of the White Sox’s bullpen, according to manager Robin Ventura. Purke was a starter in the minors, so his arm is already built up enough to carry multiple innings. Purke has made just two appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. In those outings, he’s thrown 3 2/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout.

LHP Jose Quintana will look to continue his hot start to the season in the White Sox’s series finale Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians. Quintana (5-3, 1.98 ERA) will be making his fifth start at U.S. Cellular Field this season, where he’s 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA. It will be Quintana’s first start against Cleveland this season. He is 5-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 14 career games (12 starts) against the Indians. “Everybody knows what (LHP Chris Sale) is doing,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “I think Quintana’s kind of going under the radar a little bit, because of Sale, but he is just having a hell of a year. He’s been very impressive.”

1B Jose Abreu batted fifth for the third straight game in the White Sox’s loss Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians, with his continued struggles at the plate the primary reason. Abreu broke out of the funk with his first three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. In his previous five games, Abreu hit just .100 (2-for-20). “Nice night by Jose,” manager Robin Ventura said. “That’s a good sign to see him swinging it the way he did. You definitely want to see some more runs and things like that, but seeing him get going would be a nice shot inn the arm for us.”