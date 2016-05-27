OF Daniel Fields was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte. He did not play for the White Sox this season.

OF Adam Eaton, who went 0-for-5 in the Wednesday loss to the Indians and went 10-for-41 on the just-concluded homestand, was not in the lineup Thursday before the rainout. Manager Robin Ventura said it was just a day off for Eaton.

RHP Zach Putnam pitched his 12th scoreless outing Wednesday. He has not allowed a run in his past four outings, covering five innings.

RHP Matt Albers owns a nine-appearance scoreless streak against the Royals dating to Sept. 18, 2013. That is over 9 1/3 innings. Albers, however, has allowed four homers over his past 7 1/3 innings, including a three-run shot Monday to Jose Ramirez.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will be pushed back to a Friday start after the Thursday night game at Kansas City was rained out. Gonzalez is 1-4 with a 4.66 ERA in five career starts vs. the Royals. He lost to the Royals in his previous start, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings, while striking out a season-high eight.