3B Todd Frazier redeemed himself for a pair of early errors Tuesday night by hitting a two-run homer to begin a comeback by the White Sox, who beat the Mets 6-4. The White Sox trailed 4-0 entering the sixth before Frazier cut the gap in half with his American League-leading 16th home run. The Mets scored their first two runs thanks to errors by Frazier, who dropped the relay throw on a potential double play ball in the first and overthrew first base on a routine grounder in the second. The homer was the only hit of the night for Frazier, who finished 1-for-5 and has just two hits in his last 27 at-bats over his last six games. He is batting .219 overall with 37 RBIs in 52 games.

SS Tyler Saladino had his best game as a big leaguer Tuesday, when he went 2-for-2, reached base in all four plate appearances and hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox's 6-4 comeback win over the Mets. It was the first time in 93 major league games that Saladino has reached base four times. Saladino walked in the second and singled in the fourth before he capped a three-run sixth by the White Sox by walking with two outs, stealing second and third base on consecutive pitches and scoring on a single by C Dioner Navarro. With one out in the eighth, Saladino hit a long two-run homer for his second homer in his last three games. He is batting .290 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 69 at-bats this season.

CF Austin Jackson (turf toe) sat out his second straight game Tuesday, when the White Sox beat the Mets, 6-4. Jackson, who was injured Sunday, will likely miss Wednesday afternoon's series finale as well. The White Sox are off Thursday and manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday he hopes Jackson will be ready to return to the lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Jackson is batting .259 with no homers and 18 RBIs this season, though he had 12 hits in his last 26 at-bats prior to getting hurt.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will once again look to earn his first victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the White Sox in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gonzalez didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over a season-high 6 1/3 innings as the White Sox fell to the Kansas City Royals, 7-5. He has not won in his last 12 starts dating back to July 25, 2015, when he was pitching for the Baltimore Orioles. This will be Gonzalez's first career appearance against the Mets.

