LHP Carlos Rodon will look to author a fourth straight strong start Friday night, when he takes the mound for the White Sox in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Rodon didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings as the White Sox fell to the Kansas City Royals, 8-7. He is 1-0 with a 2.55 ERA in his last three starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from a season-high 4.99 to 4.24. Rodon didn’t factor into the decision in his lone career start against the Tigers on June 25, 2015, when he gave up four runs over five innings in the White Sox’s 8-7, 10-inning win.

RHP Matt Albers had an afternoon to remember Wednesday, when he earned the win with two scoreless innings and scored the tie-breaking run after doubling to lead off the 13th inning in the White Sox’s 2-1 victory over the New York Mets. The White Sox were down to one position player -- backup C Dioner Navarro -- when Albers entered and threw a scoreless 12th inning. Albers then stepped to the plate for the first time since 2009 and doubled for his first hit since 2007. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored his first run as a big leaguer on a sacrifice fly by 1B Jose Abreu. Albers is the first White Sox reliever to record a hit since RHP Cliff Politte singled on June 8, 2005 and the first White Sox reliever to lace an extra-base hit since LHP Neal Cotts on June 18, 2004. He is now 3-for-35 at the plate as a big leaguer. Albers worked around a two-out walk int he bottom of the inning to earn the win and ended up allowing a hit and two walks while striking out one in improving to 2-4 and lowering his ERA to 3.80 in 25 games.

C Brett Hayes was acquired by the White Sox from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. The White Sox then assigned Hayes to Triple-A Charlotte. Hayes hit just .161 with no homers and four RBIs in 18 games for Triple-A Reno prior to the trade. The White Sox are the fifth organization Hayes has played for since he was selected by the Florida Marlins in the second round of the 2005 draft. He is a lifetime .205 hitter with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 189 big league games dating back to 2009.

CF Austin Jackson (turf toe) missed a third straight game Wednesday, when the White Sox edged the Mets, 2-1, in 13 innings. The White Sox are off Thursday and manager Robin Ventura said throughout the three-game series against the Mets that he hopes Jackson can return during a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers that begins Friday. Ventura said Wednesday the White Sox would have to consider placing Jackson on the disabled list if he is not ready to play this weekend. Jackson had 12 hits in his last 26 at-bats before getting hurt and is batting .259 with no homers and 18 RBIs in 51 games this season.