C Alex Avila made his first appearance against his former team on Friday. He had a double in three at-bats against Detroit. Jerry Sands pinch hit for him in the ninth. "He's just beat up," manager Robin Ventura said. "The whole game, (got hit by) a foul tip and blocking balls all night. At that point, I felt sorry for him."

LHP Chris Sale will try once again to become the majors' first 10-game winner this season when faces the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Sale received his first no-decision this year at Kansas City on Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings before the bullpen squandered the lead. Sale will be making his 25th appearance and 15th career start against the Tigers. He is 7-5 with a 3.02 ERA in those outings and 3-2 with a 3.22 ERA at Comerica Park.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. He came in during the seventh inning and allowed two runs on four hits. Kahnle has bounced back and forth from the majors and Triple A and is making his fourth stint with the Sox. He now has a 6.23 ERA in five outings despite not giving up a hit or run in his first three appearances. With Kahnle back, manager Robin Ventura has eight relievers at his disposal for the weekend series in Detroit.

LF Melky Cabrera was placed of the Family Emergency Leave List on Friday and will miss the weekend series at Detroit. Cabrera, who had appeared in every game this season, is batting .275 with four homers and 24 RBI. "We're hoping to get him back Tuesday," Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. "Melky's been playing great. Emotionally, he's a big part of this team. When something like this happens, guys feel for him."

CF Austin Jackson remained out of the lineup with a turf toe injury that he suffered on Sunday. The White Sox are hesitant to put him on the disabled list. J.B. Shuck got the start in centerfield on Friday. "He says he's feeling better," manager Robin Ventura said of Jackson. "We've got three days here, so we can go day-to-day until we get to the off-day (Monday)."