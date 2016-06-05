LF Jason Coats had an adventurous major-league debut after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. He left the game in the bottom of the seventh after colliding with left fielder J.B. Shuck. Coats, who wound up with a laceration in his mouth, managed to hold on to Miguel Cabrera's fly ball. "He got some stitches. It split the inside of his mouth open," manager Robin Ventura said. Coats, who was also hit by a pitch, was leading the International League with a .335 batting average.

LHP Chris Sale failed in his third attempt to become the majors' first 10-game winner on Saturday.

LHP Jose Quintana starts the finale of the three-game series in Detroit on Sunday afternoon. Quintana is 5-5 despite leading the American League with a 2.13 ERA. "We just don't score a lot when he pitches, which is unfortunate," manager Robin Ventura said. "Q is very underrated." Quintana lost his fourth straight start on Monday despite allowing just one run in seven innings against the New York Mets. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 career outings against Detroit.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. It turned out to be a one-day call-up for Kahnle, who has had four stints with the White Sox this season. He pitched an inning on Friday and allowed two runs on four hits. He has a 6.23 ERA in five outings despite not giving up a hit or run in his first three appearances.

RHP James Shields was acquired from the San Diego Padres on Saturday for RHP Erik Johnson and SS prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.

RHP James Shields was traded to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Erik Johnson and minor-league SS Fernando Tatis Jr. Shields came to the Padres before last year after signing a four-year, $75 million deal. It's believed the Padres will cover about $30 million in the remaining $54 million owed to Shields. "I have a ton of respect for him," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's been the ultimate competitor. I think his only regret was that he wasn't able to turn us into a winner. It's his home town."