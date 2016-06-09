OF Jason Coats was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte before Tuesday’s game. Coats, 26, appeared in two games during his stint with the White Sox. He went hitless in five at-bats.

1B/OF Jerry Sands was designated for assignment Tuesday. Sands, 28, hit .236 (13-for-55) with one home run and seven RBIs in 24 games with the White Sox.

LHP Carlos Rodon will miss his next turn in the rotation because of neck discomfort, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. Rodon, 23, has a 2-5 record with a 4.41 ERA in 11 starts this season. Hahn said the decision was precautionary and medical tests showed no serious problem with Rodon.

OF Melky Cabrera was reinstated from the family emergency leave list and batted fifth in the lineup Tuesday. Cabrera, 31, went 2-for-5 for his 21st multi-hit game of the season. He missed the previous three games after being placed on leave June 3.

RHP James Shields will make his White Sox debut Wednesday when he faces the Washington Nationals at U.S. Cellular Field. Chicago acquired Shields from San Diego on Saturday for RHP Erik Johnson and 3B prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. The last-place Padres dealt Shields in a cost-cutting move after he went 2-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 11 starts this season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start Thursday against the Nationals in place of LHP Carlos Rodon, who is dealing with neck discomfort. Gonzalez, 32, is 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) this season. He allowed six runs in five innings in his only career appearance against Washington.

RHP Mat Latos was roughed up again Tuesday against the Nationals. Latos drew the loss after allowing six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered six hits, walked four and struck out one. Latos’ starting spot could be in jeopardy as he has allowed 29 earned runs in his past 36 innings.