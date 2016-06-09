1B Jose Abreu finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Wednesday against the Nationals. Abreu is hitting .340 (18-for-53) with one home run, five RBIs and five runs scored in his past 13 games.

OF Melky Cabrera finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Nationals. Cabrera has 22 multi-hit games this season and four games with at least three hits. He is batting .286 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 56 games this season.

RHP James Shields (2-8) was booed by White Sox fans only four days after the team acquired him from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Erik Johnson and infielder prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. The Nationals pelted Shields for seven runs on eight hits in two-plus innings. Including his final start for the Padres in which he gave up 10 earned runs, Shields has allowed 17 earned runs in his past 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (0-1) will make his seventh start of the season when he faces the Nationals on Thursday. Gonzalez limited the New York Mets to one run in five innings in his most recent start June 1.