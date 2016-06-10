RHP Tyler Danish was promoted from Double-A Birmingham on Thursday.

RHP Tyler Danish was promoted from Double-A Birmingham on Thursday. Danish, 21, started in the minor leagues but will serve as a long reliever for the White Sox. He was the team’s second-round pick in 2013 out of Durant High School in Plant City, Fla.

1B/DH Justin Morneau joined the White Sox after signing a one-year, $1 million contract for the rest of the season. Morneau, 35, is recovering from offseason left elbow surgery and does not expect to be available until around the All-Star break. He hit .310 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games with the Colorado Rockies in 2015. The White Sox placed him on the 15-day disabled list.

OF Melky Cabrera went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs on Thursday against the Nationals. Cabrera increased his average to .292 with four home runs and 27 RBIs in 57 games this season.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (1-1) limited the Nationals to one run on three hits in six innings Thursday to earn his first victory since July 25, 2015. Gonzalez walked none and struck out five. The 32-year-old improved to 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three career starts at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Mat Latos was designated for assignment on Thursday. Latos, 28, became expendable after surrendering 29 earned runs in his past 36 innings. He was 6-2 with a 4.62 ERA in 11 starts.

RHP Mat Latos was designated for assignment before Thursday’s game. Latos, 28, became expendable after surrendering 29 earned runs in his past 36 innings. He was 6-2 with a 4.62 ERA in 11 starts.