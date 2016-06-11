OF Jason Coats was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Coats was batting .335 in 43 games at Charlotte. He made his major league debut June 4 with Chicago before he was optioned to Charlotte on June 7.

C Alex Avila hit two home runs, the first of his season, Friday against the Kansas City Royals’ Ian Kennedy. He has five career multi-homer games. He is the first White Sox catcher to hit two homers in a game since Jeff Phegley in 2014.

SS Tim Anderson, a 2013 first-round draft pick, was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte before Friday’s game against Kansas City. He was hitting .304 with four home runs at Triple-A and had no major-league experience. He batted ninth and doubled and singled for his first hits.

RHP Jake Petricka (hip) has undergone season-ending surgery. He went 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in nine games this season.

RHP Daniel Webb (Tommy John) has undergone season-ending surgery. He threw one scoreless inning this season.

SS Jimmy Rollins was designated for assignment Friday. He hit .221 in 41 games after signing as a free agent Feb. 22.

OF Austin Jackson went on the 15-day disabled list Friday for a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be out at least six weeks. Jackson hit .254 in 54 games.