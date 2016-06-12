LHP Jose Quintana struck out 10 but allowed three home runs in eight innings on Saturday against the Royals. He has lost six straight starts. He struck out at least 10 for the seventh time in his career.

RHP Tyler Danish made his major league debut in the ninth inning on Saturday against the Royals. He allowed a run, three hits and a walk and recorded two outs.

1B Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 Saturday against the Royals for his 19th multi-hit game of the season. He has hit .312 while reaching base in 11 of his last 12 games to raise his season average to .260.

LHP Carlos Rodon is expected to start Sunday in the series finale against the Royals. He skipped his last start because of a sore neck. Manager Robin Ventura said Rodon felt fine after throwing on the side.