C Alex Avila went 2-for-3 and threw out a pair of baserunners Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. Avila has hit safely in six of his past eight games. During that span, he is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

1B Jose Abreu finished 1-for-4 and belted his eighth home run of the season Sunday against the Royals. Abreu's home run traveled an estimated 418 feet to straightaway center field. In the past nine games, the Cuban slugger is hitting .400 (14-for-35) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

LHP Carlos Rodon (2-6) took the loss Sunday despite limiting the Kansas City Royals to two runs in six innings. Rodon, who tied a season high with seven strikeouts, scattered seven hits and walked two. Rodon was starting on nine days' rest after skipping his previous start because of discomfort in his neck.

RHP James Shields (2-8, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start for the Chicago White Sox on Monday as the team opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Shields had a miserable team debut Wednesday as he allowed seven runs on eight hits in two-plus innings. The 34-year-old is 7-6 with a 4.10 ERA in 18 career starts against the Tigers.