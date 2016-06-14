3B Todd Frazier remained tied for second in the American League with 19 home runs entering the week, one behind Baltimore's Mark Trumbo. Frazier is on a pace to hit 49, which would tie a franchise record.

RF Avisail Garcia went just 1-for-6 but made his lone hit count with a game-tying RBI single with two out in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

SS Tim Anderson moved from the No. 9 spot to leadoff in his fourth big league game on Monday. He had a key infield sacrifice in the 12th inning to advance teammate J.B. Shuck from second to third and set up Adam Eaton's game-winning RBI single. He went 1-for-6 on the night. "He's used to hitting at the top of the lineup (in Triple A) and put a little energy in there and put a little something new at the top and see what happens," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Monday's 10-9 White Sox victory over the Tigers. Danish, 21, made three appearances with the White Sox after his contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham on June 9, allowing two runs on six hits over 1.2 IP. Danish, who entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the No. 6 prospect in the Sox organization, went 3-7 with a 4.42 ERA (37 ER/75.1 IP), 47 strikeouts and one complete-game shutout with Birmingham this season.

1B Jose Abreu was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. He's now batting .410 with three doubles, three homers, nine RBIs, seven runs scored and seven multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games. Abreu matched a season-high with three RBIs and had his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

LF Melky Cabrera (3-for-6) is hitting .326 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 RBI and 28 runs scored over his last 46 games. Cabrera has raised his average from .254 to .296 in that span.

RHP James Shields had a no-decision in his second White Sox start since arriving from San Diego earlier this month. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking four and striking out one in a five-inning outing. Shields has surrendered a major-league-leading 46 home runs since the start of 2015.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez (1-1, 3.57 ERA) makes his eighth start (ninth appearance) of the season, third at home and sixth career against the Tigers. He earned his first win of the season in his last start on June 9 against Washington, giving up just one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.