3B Todd Frazier is tied for third in the majors with 19 home runs. Bill Melton (1971) and Dick Allen (1972 and 1974) are the only White Sox players to lead the American League in home runs. No White Sox player has ever led the majors in homers. Frazier is on a pace to challenge the White Sox franchise record for home runs, which is 49 set by Albert Belle in 1998.

INF/OF Jerry Sands has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. He was designated for assignment on June 7. In 55 at bats over 24 games Sands hit .236 with one home run and seven RBIs.

LHP Jose Quintana’s luckless season continued Friday as he pitched well, and had nothing to show for it. Quintana pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk. “He pitched great. He just made the one mistake,” said Manager Robin Ventura. “But other than that they didn’t really hit him hard.” Quintana hasn’t won since May 8. In seven starts since then, he is 0-6 with a 3.86 ERA. In those seven starts the White Sox have scored a total of six runs. In Quintana’s six losses in that span the White Sox have scored one or no runs.

OF Adam Eaton hit his seventh triple of the season, the most in the majors, in the third inning. Since the start of the 2014 season Eaton has hit 26 triples.

OF Austin Jackson underwent left knee surgery on Wednesday.

RHP Mat Latos was placed on waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. He was designated for assignment on June 9.

