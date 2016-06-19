LHP Matt Purke relieved RHP James Shields in the second inning and pitched a career-high 3 1/3 innings. Purke walked the first three batters he faced, but struck out five while giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

OF Adam Eaton, who was born in Springfield, Ohio, and went to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, had two of the White Sox' seven hits. Eaton has hit safely in each of his last four games at Progressive Field. He has a team-leading 26 multi-hit games, which is tied for seventh-most in the American League.

1B Jose Abreu provided all of the White Sox's offense Saturday with a two-run homer off RHP Danny Salazar in the sixth inning. Abreu is 6-for-16, with three home runs and four RBIs versus Salazar. Abreu's career average against the Indians is .329, and he's hitting .414 versus Cleveland in eight games this year.

OF Melky Cabrera was removed from the game in the fourth inning with a sore wrist. Cabrera injured the wrist diving for a ball in left field. Manager Robin Ventura said X-rays were negative and that Cabrera is day-to-day.

RHP James Shields' dismal season continued Saturday night in his third start for the White Sox since coming over in a trade with San Diego. Shields pitched 1 2/3 innings, threw 53 pitches and gave up eight runs and seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts. In his last four start Shields, is 0-3 with a 24.62 ERA. In 11 1/3 innings, he has given up 31 earned runs and 32 hits, seven of them home runs. Opposing teams are hitting .485 against him. However, Manager Robin Ventura said he is giving no thought to removing Shields from the rotation. "He's got to figure this thing out," Ventura said. "It's not like he's walking guys all over the place. His velocity isn't what it was five years ago, but he still has the stuff to get people out."