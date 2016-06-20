LHP Jose Quintana has received zero or one run of support in each of his last seven consecutive starts. Quintana is the first White Sox pitcher to have seven consecutive starts of one or zero runs of support since Ross Baumgarten, from June 21 to Aug. 24, 1980.

1B Jose Abreu drove in one of the White Sox two runs Sunday, but he was unable to flag down a bad-hop, game-winning ground ball single by 3B Jose Ramirez that drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. "Jose needs to try to either knock it down or smother it, but it ate him up," Manager Robin Ventura said.

LHP Carlos Rodon started the game and was not involved in the decision. Rodon pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. "He was good, but every time we scored, they scored. If he can get rid of those lapses he ll be OK, Manager Robin Ventura said.

OF Melky Cabrera was back in the starting lineup Sunday. Cabrera was removed from Saturday s game in the fourth inning due to a sore wrist, which was the result of him making a diving attempt at a catch in left field. Cabrera probably wanted to play against Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco. Cabrera had a home run in three at bats vs. Carrasco, against whom Cabrera has a .429 (9-for-21) career average, with two home runs and eight RBI.