LHP Chris Sale, the first major league pitcher to reach 11 wins this season, goes for his 12th Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series in Boston. He has never beaten the Red Sox as a starter, going 0-1 with a 3.04 ERA in four career starts, but he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five relief appearances. In all, he has 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings against the Red Sox. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts is 5-for-10 and David Ortiz is 5-for-13 against him -- while Jackie Bradley Jr. is 1-for-9, Dustin Pedroia 0-for-6, Hanley Ramirez 1-for-6 and Chris Young 1-for-8.

SS Tim Anderson led Monday's game off with a single. It was his 12th hit in 10 games in the major leagues, tied for the most by a White Sox batter through 10 games since Craig Wilson had 20 hits in 1998.

1B Jose Abreu delivered the winning runs Monday with a 10th-inning double, his third and fourth extra-inning RBIs this season. Of his 44 RBIs, 14 have given the White Sox the lead. In nine career games at Fenway Park, he is 17-for-37 with three homers and 11 RBIs -- and he has hit in all nine games.

LHP Zach Duke entered Monday night's game with the bases loaded, nobody out and the game tied 1-1 -- and pitched out of the jam to set the White Sox up for the win. "It was a little bit stressful but those are the moments that we kind of look for as players -- to be handed the ball in a situation and get the job done, that's what we look for," said Duke (2-0).

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 6-1 with a 3.27 ERA against the Red Sox, 4-0 at Fenway Park, while with the Baltimore Orioles, pitched another strong game Monday night. He left after surrendering a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning in a bounce-back performance after a tough start his previous time out. He lowered his ERA to 4.29 but remained winless on the road in five starts this season. He has a 2.58 ERA in eight career appearances -- six starts -- at Fenway.