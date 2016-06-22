RHP Chris Beck was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, but did not pitch. Beck is 4-3 with a 4.47 ERA in 15 games (seven starts) in the minors this season.

3B Todd Frazier hit his 20th home run Tuesday, a solo shot off Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz in the fourth inning. Frazier has hit 19 or more homers in five straight seasons, including a career-high 35 last season with the Cincinnati Reds.

LHP Chris Sale mowed down the major's best offense Tuesday, and in return he became the majors' first 12-game winner in Chicago's 3-1 win at Boston. Sale (12-2) struck out nine, tying a season high, and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. "You see something like that, and you just get on a roll and you try to keep that going," Sale said. "It's momentum, and you just try to do your part to keep it rolling."

LHP Jose Quintana has pitched well against the Red Sox historically, but he'll need help to keep that trend going in Wednesday's start. Quintana (1-2, 6.97 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA in six starts against Boston, but the White Sox have scored one run or fewer -- and just five total -- in his last seven starts. Quintana earned his 54th no-decision since 2012 in his last start Friday at Cleveland, giving up just two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six in a 3-2 defeat.

SS Tim Anderson hit his first career home run Tuesday, taking Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz deep on the first pitch of the game. "It's always special anytime a guy hits his first homer," Chicago manager Robin Ventura said of Anderson's milestone hit. "The guys were excited, everybody else was excited for him."

RHP Zach Putnam (ulnar neuritis in right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Putnam is 0-0 with a 2.30 ERA in 25 appearances this season and last pitched Monday at Boston, walking three on 21 pitches while failing to record an out.

LF Melky Cabrera ranks 14th among outfielders in American League All-Star fan balloting with 436,974 votes. Cabrera was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but did have a sacrifice fly Tuesday.