RF Jason Coats, 0-for-12 in the major leagues coming in, delivered his first big league hit, a ground-rule double, in his first at-bat Wednesday -- after manager Robin Ventura predicted it before the game. "He'll get his hit. It's coming tonight. Mark it down," Ventura said before the game. Coats, who has four walks, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice, upped his average from .000 to .067 by going 1-for-3.

RHP Juan Minaya was claimed off waivers by the White Sox from the Astros and assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. Minaya, 25, was 1-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Triple-A Fresno this season.

3B Todd Frazier finished Wednesday night's game with a .201 batting average. However, he also has 21 homers after cracking a game-tying, two-run shot in the sixth inning at Boston. It was his second homer in as many nights after he failed to hit one since June 7. He remained tied with Baltimore's Mark Trumbo for the major league lead with 21. This is the fourth time this season Frazier homered in back-to-back games.

LHP Jose Quintana's troubles continued Wednesday night at Boston. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and walking a career-high six in failing to win for the eighth straight start (0-6). His teammates actually scored some runs for him after coming in having scored five during the winless stretch. He came into the game 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA in six starts against the Red Sox, 1-0 with a 2.11 in three Fenway Park starts. He beat Boston in Chicago on May 3.

LF Melky Cabrera doubled home a first-inning run and then tied the game with a two-run homer off Boston RHP Koji Uehara in the eighth inning before singling home an insurance run in the ninth. He came in 4-for-22 (.182) in the previous seven games. He went 4-for-5 in his second four-hit game of the season, and after the game, 3B Todd Frazier called for Cabrera to be an All-Star.

RHP James Shields tries to turn things around when he faces the Red Sox in the series finale at Boston on Thursday. Shields' last start for San Diego and first three with the White Sox after he was traded to Chicago have been disastrous -- 9 1/3 total innings, 32 hits, 31 earned runs and seven home runs. Before that, Shields had a 3.06 ERA with San Diego. He signed a four-year, $75 million deal with the Padres prior last year, and San Diego had to eat much of the remaining money in the trade. "He's trying to figure it out right now," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said before Wednesday night's game. "He's a proud guy. I think this is all new to him." Shields is 9-13 with a 4.37 ERA against Boston, 2-9 with a 5.42 ERA at Fenway Park.