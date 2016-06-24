C Alex Avila flied to deep center his first time up Thursday but then stroked four straight singles. It was his third four-hit game and first since 2011 -- his first two coming for the Detroit Tigers against the White Sox.

3B Todd Frazier's 21st homer of the season Wednesday set the White Sox record for homers by a third baseman before the All-Star break. Bill Melton hit 20 before the break in 1971. Thursday, Frazier was 0-for-4 with an RBI, his 48th of the season.

1B Jose Abreu cracked a three-run homer to put his team ahead 7-6 in the seventh inning Thursday. He also had a single and was hit by a pitch and has reached base in all 20 June games, batting .333 with five homers and 20 RBIs during the month. The homer was his first three-run shot and fifth go-ahead homer of the season. He has hit safely in his first 11 career games at Fenway Park, the longest career-starting streak at Fenway since Kurt Suzuki from 2007-09.

LHP Carlos Rodon opens the White Sox' three-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago on Friday night. Rodon is just 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA, but he is 1-2 with a 3.16 with 31 strikeouts in his last five home starts -- and he is 2-2 in his last four starts overall. This will be his first career start against the Blue Jays.

RHP James Shields came into Thursday's start in Boston having allowed 31 earned runs, seven homers and 32 hits in 9 1/3 innings over his previous four starts - the last three with his new team. He also came in 2-9 lifetime at Fenway Park. But he blanked the Red Sox for the first four innings, gave up a run in the fifth and was gone after walking the first two batters in the sixth - earning a no-decision after poor relief work and sloppy fielder. He has not won at Fenway since April 16, 2012, with Tampa Bay. The four walks he issued Thursday were a career-high in 27 starts against the Red Sox.