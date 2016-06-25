C Zack Collins signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday. Collins, whom Chicago took with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, received a $3,380,600 signing bonus. Collins, 21, is in the running to win the Johnny Bench Award after hitting .363 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBIs in 62 games for the University of Miami (Fla.) this season. “We are extremely excited to add a player of Zack’s caliber to our organization,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said.

LHP Carlos Rodon came one out short of a quality start for the White Sox in their series opener Friday night against the Blue Jays. Rodon struck out eight and allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings but was pulled in favor of RHP Matt Albers after allowing back-to-back singles with two outs in the sixth. Rodon, who took a no-decision, was 1-2 with a 3.25 ERA in his previous six outings, including five quality starts.

1B/DH Justin Morneau is with the White Sox and taking ground balls. General manager Rick Hahn said Morneau, who’s coming back from left elbow surgery, could soon get a minor league rehab assignment. Morneau isn’t expected to join the White Sox’s active roster until sometime after the All-Star break. He will likely handle the DH role, but can also play 1B.

LF Melky Cabrera finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in the White Sox’s series opener Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cabrera singled in the first inning, doubled in the third and hit a solo homer in the fifth. He nearly had a chance for extra bases with a shot down the first-base line in the seventh, but Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion just got his glove on the ball and tagged the base for the out. It was the second time in three days he fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.