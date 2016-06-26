FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
June 26, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF J.B. Shuck homered Saturday against Toronto for his first home run since April 19, 2014, and first with the White Sox. His season average is .189.

1B Jose Abreu returned to the lineup on Saturday after he was out Friday for sore legs. He went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. His average is .266.

1B Justin Morneau participated in batting practice for the first time with the team Saturday. He has been on the disabled list (elbow surgery) since the White Sox signed him June 9 and is expected to play after the All-Star break.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has given up 16 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings in his last three starts at home.

2B Brett Lawrie homered twice Saturday against Toronto for his first career multi-home run game. His first inside-the-park home run was the second by the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Lawrie is the first White Sox player to hit an inside-the-park home run since Scott Podsednik in 2009.

