1B Justin Morneau (elbow) continues to move closer to a minor league rehabilitation assignment. He said Tuesday that he shouldn't need more than 30 at-bats before he returns to the White Sox after the All-Star break.

RHP James Shields will make his fifth start for Chicago on Wednesday and remains in search of his first victory with the White Sox. Shields is 0-2 with a 15.80 ERA in four starts in Chicago.