RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) is still exploring his options, but is hoping to avoid season-ending surgery. Putnam may throw for the first time when Chicago travels to Houston this weekend, but said he is currently evaluating his progress on a day-to-day basis.

OF Melky Cabrera will miss a few days after an MRI exam revealed a minor right wrist sprain. Cabrera sustained the injury June 18 at Cleveland and reinjured it Tuesday night. Manager Robin Ventura said Cabrera could be used as a defensive replacement, but likely wouldn't hit over the next 3-4 days