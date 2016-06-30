LHP Matt Purke was optioned back to Triple-A Charlotte following Wednesday's victory. Purke was one of three relievers to pitch the ninth inning Wednesday when the Twins rallied for five runs. Purke faced only two batters and yielded two runs -- one of which was earned -- before being lifted in favor of Dan Jennings. Purke returns to Triple-A after making 12 appearances with the White Sox and going 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA.

RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) is still exploring his options, but is hoping to avoid season-ending surgery. Putnam may throw for the first time when Chicago travels to Houston this weekend, but said he is currently evaluating his progress on a day-to-day basis.

RHP Zach Putnam (elbow) is trying to avoid season-ending surgery to repair issues that placed him on the disabled list. Putnam isn't currently participating in baseball activities but may start throwing as early as this weekend when the White Sox travel to Houston. Putnam said the injury is in the same place he had trouble with in 2013 when he underwent surgery to fix the problem. If surgery was required, the procedure would likely be one to remove bone chips from his elbow. "I think we are going to give it the old college try and try to see if we can get through the rest of the season without having to do a procedure," Putnam said Wednesday.

OF Melky Cabrera will miss a few days after an MRI exam revealed a minor right wrist sprain. Cabrera sustained the injury June 18 at Cleveland and reinjured it Tuesday night. Manager Robin Ventura said Cabrera could be used as a defensive replacement, but likely wouldn't hit over the next 3-4 days

OF Melky Cabrera would rather not be out of the lineup with a mild wrist sprain, but will miss 3-4 days due to an injury that flared up again this week. Cabrera experiences the most pain when he swings a bat, but only feels irritation when he hits left-handed. "It's difficult because I want to play, but the doctors said the best for me right now is just to take a rest for a couple of days because I have inflammation there," he said. "But yeah, for me, I want to play. I don't like to be on the bench. I want to play because the team needs me and I need the team."

RHP James Shields turned in his longest outing since joining the White Sox by working 6 2/3 innings Wednesday night against the Twins. He had previously made it through five innings twice, but finally delivered the kind of performance the White Sox predicted was possible when they traded to get him from San Diego. First-pitch strikes have been a point of emphasis for Shields, who has now struck out 13 in his last two outings after struggling mightily early on with the White Sox when opposing teams were beating up on him early. On Wednesday, he clearly turned a corner after making progress in his start last week against Boston. "Whether this propels me or not, my job is to go out there and try to win," Shields said. "We'll see how it goes."