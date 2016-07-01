CF J.B Shuck matched a career-high with three hits, the last of which proved to be the game-winner when he blooped an RBI single in the eighth inning Thursday. Shuck now has 10 three-hit games, the most recent before Thursday's productive day came in 2014. Shuck has picked up more at-bats of late after becoming the White Sox every day center fielder since Austin Jackson was placed on the disabled list. "I'm going to get at-bats and so I can just relax a little and put together good at-bats and hopefully the results come," Shuck said.

SS Tim Anderson's impressive start to his major league career continued on Thursday when he went 3-for-5 with three singles. Anderson now has 10 multi-hit games in his first 19 big-league games and extended his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch, Anderson in batting .394 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. Anderson has also been a stalwart at shortstop and made an impressive play Thursday using his range and a strong jump throw from shallow left field. In only a short time, he has become a vital part of the White Sox lineup, both offensively and defensively. "I didn't know what to expect, how to come in, what my role was," Anderson said. "Now I feel real comfortable and get off to a jump start, which is good."

OF Melky Cabrera missed his second straight game with wrist soreness. Manager Robin Ventura said Wednesday that the injury, which occurred June 18 but flared up again this week, would likely keep Cabrera out of the lineup 3-4 days.

2B Brett Lawrie had a pair of hits and scored a run Thursday. Lawrie, who has been steady while batting in the No. 5 hole, has now reached safely in nine of his last 10 games and is hitting .375 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBIs during those 10 games.

3B Matt Davidson made his White Sox debut on Thursday after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Davidson, who had been flourishing offensively in the minors, wasted no time in collecting his first hit for the White Sox with an RBI single. Davidson went 1-for-3 before leaving the game with what doctors determined to be a fracture in his right foot. Davidson will be further evaluated on Friday. Before the game, manager Robin Ventura said he planned to use Davidson at both first and third base, which will allow him to rest Todd Frazier and Jose Abreu as needed. After sustaining the injury, which Ventura said occurred while Davidson was rounding first base, what Davidson's immediate future holds remains uncertain.