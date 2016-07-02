INF Carlos Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Sanchez hit .154 with one RBI and three runs over 11 games with the White Sox earlier this season.

INF Carlos Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to provide the White Sox with infield depth following the loss of 3B Matt Davidson. Sanchez was with the White Sox from April 28-May 22, going 4-for-26 with an RBI and three runs scored over 11 games.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez continued his success on the road despite taking the loss Friday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over seven innings and has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last six road starts, posting a 2.80 ERA during that span. Gonzalez has received two runs or fewer in seven of his 11 starts with the White Sox, including three games with zero runs of support.

2B Brett Lawrie recorded a pair of doubles Friday, marking his sixth career game with multiple doubles. In his last six games, Lawrie is batting .432 with three doubles, four home runs and five RBIs with a 1.285 OPS.

3B Matt Davidson underwent successful surgery Friday after being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken right foot suffered running the bases in the fourth inning Thursday. Davidson had a screw inserted during the procedure and will be re-evaluated with a new x-ray in two weeks. Davidson was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte earlier Thursday.