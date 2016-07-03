FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
July 3, 2016

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale became the first 14-game winner of the season. His win total before the All-Star break ranks fourth in club history and are the most since LHP Wilbur Wood won 16 games before the 1974 All-Star Game. His 14 wins are the most by an American League pitcher before the break since 2000, when Yankees LHP David Wells went 15-2.

RHP Daniel Webb (right elbow flexor inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was placed on the 15-day DL April 29 and underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

DH Dioner Navarro finished 2-for-4 on Saturday with a season-high four RBIs, his most since a career-high six on May 29, 2013, against the White Sox. He had a two-run triple and a two-run single, marking his first game with multiple RBIs since April 27 at Toronto.

2B Brett Lawrie had his third consecutive multi-hit game Saturday, finishing 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to five games. Lawrie has seven multi-hit games in his last 10 and is batting .429 (18-for-42) with three doubles, four homers, five RBIs and a 1.228 OPS in the span.

