LHP Chris Sale became the first 14-game winner of the season. His win total before the All-Star break ranks fourth in club history and are the most since LHP Wilbur Wood won 16 games before the 1974 All-Star Game. His 14 wins are the most by an American League pitcher before the break since 2000, when Yankees LHP David Wells went 15-2.

RHP Daniel Webb (right elbow flexor inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was placed on the 15-day DL April 29 and underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

DH Dioner Navarro finished 2-for-4 on Saturday with a season-high four RBIs, his most since a career-high six on May 29, 2013, against the White Sox. He had a two-run triple and a two-run single, marking his first game with multiple RBIs since April 27 at Toronto.

2B Brett Lawrie had his third consecutive multi-hit game Saturday, finishing 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to five games. Lawrie has seven multi-hit games in his last 10 and is batting .429 (18-for-42) with three doubles, four homers, five RBIs and a 1.228 OPS in the span.