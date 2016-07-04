LHP Jose Quintana allowed one run on two hits over seven innings Sunday at Houston for his sixth quality start in his past 10 outings. His hit total was his lowest since July 10, 2014, at Boston, and the victory snapped a seven-game losing skid, which was the longest in the majors. Quintana improved to 3-1 with a 2.53 ERA in his career against the Astros.

SS Tim Anderson recorded his eighth career double in the third inning, the second most in club history among a player's first 22 career games (Harold Baines, 1990). Anderson added a single in the fifth for his sixth multi-hit game in his last 10 starts, and he is batting .340 (16-for-47) with four doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and eight runs in that span.

1B Justin Morneau is scheduled to be sent out to Triple-A Charlotte to being a rehab assignment Monday. Morneau signed with the White Sox on June 9 and has been on the mend following left elbow flexor surgery. Morneau has been with the team recently participating in batting practice, but he last played in a game on Oct. 4 with the Rockies.

RHP David Robertson worked around a walk and a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record his 23rd save on the season. Robertson, who also got a save Saturday, has converted 13 consecutive save chances and 17 of his past 18 opportunities.