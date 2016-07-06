C Alex Avila was removed in the sixth inning of the White Sox's game Tuesday against the New York Yankees with a right hamstring strain. Avila, who went 1-for-2 with a double prior to departing, will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Avila said it pulled while he tried to beat out a ground ball to second in the fourth inning. It's the same hamstring that put him on the 15-day disabled list earlier this season. "I had it happen and I could tell right away," Avila said. "Thought maybe it was more of a cramp. Went out to catch the next inning and going through that inning, I knew that I'd got it just like earlier. (I'll) get a MRI in the morning and see the severity."

LHP Chris Sale was named to the American League roster for the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Sale (14-2) is a strong candidate to start.

LHP Chris Sale was named to the American League roster Tuesday for the upcoming All-Star Game in San Diego. Sale, who's 14-2, has a strong shot to be named the AL's starting pitcher. Sale is slated to start Friday against the Atlanta Braves, which would keep him in line to make the All-Star start. Sale's All-Star selection was his fifth straight since becoming a starter in 2012.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to eight games Tuesday with a single in the sixth inning against the Yankees, going 1-for-4 in the White Sox's loss. Abreu is hitting .303 with three doubles and three RBIs during the streak.

LHP Carlos Rodon continues to struggle against right-handed hitters. Facing a Yankees lineup stacked with righties, the White Sox's second-year starter took the loss and allowed six runs (five earned) on 12 hits in his five innings of work Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Rodon allowed three doubles and two home runs, all launched by hitters from the right-handed batter's box. Coming into the game, Rodon was holding lefties to a .199 batting average against with one home run and 17 RBIs through his first 15 starts. Right-handed hitters came in hitting .285 off him with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs.

1B/DH Justin Morneau (elbow surgery) could be activated from the 15-day disabled list soon after the All-Star break, but manager Robin Ventura expects Morneau will need longer to get his timing back at the plate.

1B/DH Justin Morneau began his rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights on Monday, the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate. Morneau, who signed a one-year contract with the White Sox this season, is coming back from offseason elbow surgery. He went 0-for-2 in his first action since last season and isn't expected back until sometime after the All-Star Game. "The timing is the most important thing," Morneau said. "You know, see pitches. The results, at this point I'm not too worried about that."

2B Brett Lawrie extended his hitting streak to eight games in the White Sox's loss Tuesday to the New York Yankees. Lawrie continued the streak in his first at-bat by singling off RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Lawrie, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, is hitting .387 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs during the streak.