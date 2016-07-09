3B Todd Frazier is seeded second in the home run derby on Monday. He is the defending champion.

3B Todd Frazier hit his 24th home run -- second-most in the American League behind Baltimore's Mark Trumbo -- Friday against the Braves. He is seeded second in the home run derby Monday. He is the defending champion.

LHP Chris Sale allowed a season-high eight runs, 10 hits and a career-high seven extra-base hits in five innings Friday against the Braves. He was trying to become the first American League pitcher to reach 15 victories before the All-Star break since the Blue Jays' David Wells in 2000.

RF Adam Eaton hit his fifth home run Friday against the Braves. It was his first home run since June 26 at Toronto. He also had his 33rd multi-hit game of the season.

1B Justin Morneau (elbow surgery) was 2-for-11 with a triple, a walk and a run scored in four rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte entering Friday. His rehab will move to Double-A Birmingham on Monday because of Charlotte's All-Star break. The White Sox have not set a date when he will come off the disabled list.

RHP Ryan Webb, a free agent, was signed to a minor league contract and sent to Triple-A Charlotte.