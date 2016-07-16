RHP Carson Fulmer was called up from Double-A Birmingham on Friday. He was 4-9 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 starts for the Barons this year, but is expected to pitch out of the bullpen with the White Sox.

OF Jason Coats was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday to make room on the roster for 1B/DH Justin Morneau. Coats hit .091 (2 for 22) in 12 games for the White Sox.

1B/DH Justin Morneau was activated from the disabled list Friday after completing a minor league rehab assignment. Morneau, the American League MVP with Minnesota in 2006, had surgery on his left elbow last December. The White Sox signed him on June 9, and he hit .174 (4 for 23) with one triple and two RBIs in eight games with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. Morneau did not start the game Friday against the Angels but pinch hit in the eighth and grounded out to second. He'll likely get a start Saturday.

RHP James Shields will start against the Angels on Saturday. Shields has struggled most of the season, first with San Diego before being traded to the Chicago White Sox. However, he is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in his last three starts. He is 6-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk in six-plus innings Friday, getting tagged with the loss in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-0 victory. Gonzalez pitched well through six innings, giving up two runs, before the Angels knocked him out of the game with a five-run seventh inning. "I thought he threw well enough to win a game," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "But we didn't swing it very well. Gonzo, coming off the break I thought he was sharp enough. We didn't swing it and I don't think we played that good of defense either. A combination of that, we're not going to have a very good chance at it."