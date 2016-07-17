RF Adam Eaton finished a game with multiple hits for the 35th time in his career Saturday night. Eaton went 2-for-4, hit a double, stole his 11th base and struck out twice in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Since being moved to the second slot in the batting order June 13, Eaton is batting .315 (34-for-108) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

SS Tim Anderson committed his third error in two games Saturday night. The rookie bobbled a ground ball from Los Angeles Angels SS Andrelton Simmons in the third inning of a 1-0 loss. Before this series, Anderson had made only one error in 28 games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on June 10.

1B Jose Abreu hit two doubles in a game for the second time this season and the seventh time in his career Saturday night. Abreu went 2-for-4 and struck out once in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Cuban infielder has reached base in 34 of his past 36 games.

DH Justin Morneau made his first start for the White Sox on Saturday night. The former batting champion went 0-for-4 and struck out with the tying run at third base in the top of the ninth inning for the final out in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Morneau underwent elbow surgery in December and signed with the White Sox as a free agent June 9.

RHP James Shields registered his fourth quality start yet received his second consecutive loss Saturday night. Shields permitted just one run, two hits and two walks but sustained a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced and allowed just one hit after the first inning while pitching his first complete game of the season.