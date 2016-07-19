C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout while hitting in the cleanup spot. Avila is eligible to be activated as soon as Wednesday. He was hitting .236 while splitting time with Dioner Navarro.

RF Adam Eaton was back in the leadoff spot Monday after SS Tim Anderson struggled in that role during the Angels series. Anderson moved into the leadoff spot on June 13.

1B Justin Morneau, who started the previous two games after being activated from the disabled list Friday, was not in the lineup Monday.