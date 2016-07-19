C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout while hitting in the cleanup spot. Avila will be eligible to be activated from the 15-day disabled list as soon as Wednesday. He is hitting .236 while splitting time with Dioner Navarro this season.

3B Todd Frazier hit his 26th home run Monday, pulling him to within two of the AL leader, the Orioles' Mark Trumbo. Frazier hit a 1-1 pitch from Seattle LHP Wade LeBlanc over the center field fence for a two-run homer that gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. It marked Frazier's seventh home run in 51 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season. Although he is hitting just .208 (11-for-53) against southpaws, Frazier has plenty of pop when he puts a ball in play.

LHP Chris Sale turned in another dominant performance Monday, bouncing back from a rough start his last time out, but he got robbed of the chance to be baseball's first 15-game winner when Seattle scored four runs off closer David Robertson in the bottom of the ninth. Sale pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, in the White Sox's 4-3 loss. He left the game with a 3-0 lead through eight, having thrown 100 pitches, though he hit two batters in the eighth inning.

LHP Jose Quintana has won each of his two July starts as he heads into his first post-All-Star break start Tuesday night in Seattle. Quintana (7-8) went through a rough stretch during which he went 0-6 over eight starts from mid-May through the end of June, but he has come out of it this month. Quintana, who is scheduled to face Seattle LHP Wade Miley on Tuesday, hasn't beaten a fellow southpaw since the White Sox handed Texas and LHP Martin Perez a 5-0 loss on April 22.

RF Adam Eaton was back in the leadoff spot Monday, and he went 1-for-5. The return to Eaton at the top of the order provided some early offense, and the White Sox got 11 hits, but they came up short in the end.

SS Tim Anderson, having gone 0-for-11 as leadoff hitter in the Angels series, was dropped to No. 2 in the order Monday at Seattle. He responded with a 441-foot homer in his first at-bat. Anderson swapped with RF Adam Eaton in the batting order on June 13; on Monday, they went back to their original positions.

RHP David Robertson endured his first blown save since May 9 on Monday, and he did it in unforgettable fashion. Robertson inherited a 3-0 lead and proceeded to give up four runs -- all with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The game-ending blow came on a three-run homer by PH Adam Lind, who drilled a cut fastball that Robertson left over the plate. "I didn't get the job done," Robertson said. "It was pathetic on my part."