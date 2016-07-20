RHP Carson Fulmer saw action for the second time since getting promoted from Triple-A, and he turned in another solid performance. He got both the batters he faced in Tuesday's ninth inning, with a strikeout and an easy grounder to first. "We at least have to have him experience that and we'll see where we go from here," manager Robin Ventura said.

C Alex Avila played his second rehab game at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and came out of the game in the sixth inning. It was part of a pre-game plan, and Avila is still on track to play one more rehab game before being activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday -- barring a setback.

3B Todd Frazier hit his 27th home run of the season Tuesday, moving him to within one of AL leader Mark Trumbo. Frazier's two-run homer came at a good time, opening up a 5-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning.

LHP Jose Quintana followed up Chris Sale's Monday gem with another solid performance from a White Sox starter on Tuesday. Quintana allowed one run off six hits over six innings to earn his third consecutive victory.

SS Tim Anderson continues to find life with his bat since sliding down to No. 2 in the order. He had two hits in Monday's win over Seattle and is 3-for-9 over the first two games of the series.

RHP David Robertson, who blew the save Monday night, was up and throwing when the White Sox took a 3-1 lead into the top of the ninth inning. By all indications, he was going to get another chance Tuesday. But Todd Frazier's two-run homer took away the save opportunity, and Robertson sat back down.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is scheduled to start at Seattle for the second time in his career Wednesday afternoon, and the White Sox are hoping this outing goes kind of like his previous one. As a member of the Baltimore Orioles, Gonzalez allowed one run off eight hits over six innings to beat the Mariners 3-2. He's the first right-hander the White Sox will start this series, which could work in favor of a Seattle team that ranks fifth in the AL in hitting right-handers (.267) versus 13th in the league against lefties (.248).

2B Brett Lawrie hit his first home run of July on Tuesday, when his second-inning solo shot gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead. Lawrie has hit 11 of his 12 home runs this season against left-handed pitching, with Seattle southpaw Wade Miley being the latest victim.