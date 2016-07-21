C Alex Avila was scheduled to play his final rehab game at Triple-A on Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list before Thursday's game at Detroit. Avila went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring just before the All-Star break and is eligible to be activated as soon as Wednesday. He was hitting .236 while splitting time with Dioner Navarro with the White Sox.

3B Todd Frazier homered in each of the three games in Seattle, giving him an American League-best 28 home runs this season. His 428-foot, three-run shot in Wednesday's first inning moved Frazier into a tie with Baltimore's Mark Trumbo for the most home runs in the AL.

RF Adam Eaton made the most important throw of Wednesday's game when he gunned down a Seattle baserunner at home plate to prevent the winning run from scoring in the 10th inning. With two outs and DH Nelson Cruz on first base, Mariners 3B Kyle Seager lined a double into the corner. Cruz got waved home trying to score from first, but Eaton's throw easily beat him to end the inning with the score still tied 5-5.

DH Justin Morneau made the most of his opportunity to start and batting in the cleanup spot Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. The 35-year-old Morneau was activated last Friday but struggled offensively until Wednesday. He finally is showing signs that he might have some life left in his bat.

LF Melky Cabrera came a home run short of the cycle on Wednesday afternoon, failing in three opportunities to reach it. Cabrera had a single, double and triple in his first three at-bats, then he got up three more times but went 0-for-3. He flied out to deep left field in the seventh inning, which was as close as Cabrera got to completing the feat. He homered in his final official at-bat of Tuesday's game, giving Cabrera a cycle in four consecutive at-bats in the two games.

RHP James Shields has quietly found his form in recent outings, although one might not know it because of the lack of run support. Shields brings a two-game losing streak into his scheduled Thursday start in Detroit, but only because the White Sox were shut out in both games. In his past four starts, Shields has gone 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA.