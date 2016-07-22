C Alex Avila (hamstring) is likely at least four weeks from being activated from the disabled list, general manager Rick Hahn said. Avila exited his rehab game Wednesday at Triple-A Charlotte after aggravating his injury.

C Alex Avila (hamstring) is likely at least four weeks from being activated from the disabled list, general manager Rick Hahn said. Avila exited his rehab game Wednesday at Triple-A Charlotte after aggravating his injury. He has been on the DL since July 6.

RHP Zach Putnam will likely undergo surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow and will likely need several weeks of recovery before he returns, general manager Rick Hahn said. Putnam went on the disabled list June 21 for ulnar neuritis in his right elbow.

LHP Carlos Rodon (wrist) is progressing well and will throw side sessions before making a rehab start in the minors, general manager Rick Hahn said. Rodon went on the disabled list July 9, retroactive to July 6.

RHP James Shields allowed two runs in six innings Thursday against the Tigers. He is 2-3 with a 2.09 ERA in his last five starts. He has allowed 53 home runs since the start of 2015 for the second most in the majors behind the Royals' Ian Kennedy.