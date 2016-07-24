FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 24, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale (14-3, 3.18 ERA) was scratched from Saturday's start against the Tigers due to a "clubhouse incident" before the game.

RF Adam Eaton returned to the lineup after fouling a ball of his foot Friday. He was hit by a pitch and went 0 for 3.

DH Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run Saturday against the Tigers. It was his first home run since May 28. Garcia also had a sacrifice fly.

RHP Matt Albers allowed an unearned run in two innings Saturday against the Tigers in his first start since June 25, 2008, when he was with Baltimore. It was his longest outing of 2016. He is 4-15 with a 5.97 ERA in 24 career starts.

2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) remained out of the lineup for the second consecutive game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.