LHP Chris Sale (14-3, 3.18 ERA) was scratched from Saturday's start against the Tigers due to a "clubhouse incident" before the game.

RF Adam Eaton returned to the lineup after fouling a ball of his foot Friday. He was hit by a pitch and went 0 for 3.

DH Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run Saturday against the Tigers. It was his first home run since May 28. Garcia also had a sacrifice fly.

RHP Matt Albers allowed an unearned run in two innings Saturday against the Tigers in his first start since June 25, 2008, when he was with Baltimore. It was his longest outing of 2016. He is 4-15 with a 5.97 ERA in 24 career starts.

2B Brett Lawrie (hamstring) remained out of the lineup for the second consecutive game.